ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- As we track the push to vaccinate children against COVID-19, a local trial is helping to determine if the two-shot Moderna vaccine is safe for young kids.
Jamie Antisdel decided to enroll her 9-year-old twin boys in the trial. The South County mother said she "felt this was the right thing to do. This is what's going to help us out of this pandemic."
"We hope that getting the kids vaccinated adds another layer of protection and added safety for them, for other kids, and the population that isn't as protected," Antisdel added.
In August, Washington University's Infectious Disease physicians began administering a two-shot Moderna vaccine or placebo to children ages 6 to 11 years. Roughly 140 local children are participating in the trial at St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Touching on what variables differ in the adult and children study, Washington University Professor of Pediatrics Jason Newland said, "the adult trials you'll have one person get the vaccine and one person gets the placebo."
However, in the pediatric trial three kids will get the vaccine while one will get the placebo. Health care workers are monitoring the children’s health and potential reactions. The children and their parents are keeping electronic diaries to record possible symptoms.
