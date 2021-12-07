Local monument believed to be first to commemorate attack on Pearl Harbor

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – There was a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on Tuesday in Swansea.
The ceremony took place at the Veterans Memorial in Messinger Cemetery. The memorial is thought to be the first monument built to commemorate the Dec. 7, 1941 attack.
It was built by a family member of a sailor who was reported missing, but later found alive. The memorial includes the names of all veterans buried in the cemetery.
