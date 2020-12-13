ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A group of local moms helped feed the homeless this weekend.
They handed out hot meals at the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery in south St. Louis City.
Many of the mom's have children dealing with addiction or have lost a child to an overdose.
They say they feel a special calling to help those living on the streets.
In addition to hot meals, the network provides many other resources for those dealing with addiction.
