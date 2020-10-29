ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Local COVID-19 testing facilities say more and more people are getting tested for two reasons: heightened awareness and concerns over coronavirus and symptoms.
But at Mercy’s Kirkwood testing site, manager Alisha Mattern says that daily number hovers near 300 people.
“We started with tents outside, we worked our way, we really grown,” said Mattern.
She says at the height of the pandemic, their worst day was testing more than 450 patients. Mattern says more people are walking in with concerns over coronavirus exposure and symptoms.
With the U.S. breaching nine million cases this week, Missouri and Illinois remain hot spots. Missouri reported 41,416 cases in September. That total grew by 24.4% in October as the state added 51,535 cases so far this month. The St. Louis region reported 14,135 cases in September. So far in October, the region added 16,224 cases, an increase of 14.7% from last month.
“Our average local hospitals are at about 90% capacity right now,” said Dr. Alex Garza. "We're at an inflection point. We continue to climb"
While doctors say more testing isn’t behind the case surge, experts say that data has caused a sense of proactiveness of people wanting to know their status.
As medical community anticipates testing to increase, Mattern says they’re preparing to expand testing to accommodate the demand.
“I think that now that we’ve been able to stand this very quickly and grow, and have the innovation to process through and be efficient, I think it would be something that we now know what it takes to get it going for the community,” she says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.