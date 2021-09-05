ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man wanted to do something to show his support to the 13 service members killed in Kabul - so he went to the Gateway Arch.
In tribute to Wentzville-native Jared Schmitz and the other members, Tyler Fitch decided to stand outside the Arch for 13 hours, one hour for each service member killed.
Fitch says it was a small way to show respect. The tribute started at 8 a.m. and ended at 9 p.m.
The body of Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz will be returning to St. Louis Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.