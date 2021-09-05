ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man wanted to do something to show his support to the 13 service members killed in Kabul - so he went to the Gateway Arch.

In tribute to Wentzville-native Jared Schmitz and the other members, Tyler Fitch decided to stand outside the Arch for 13 hours, one hour for each service member killed.

Fitch says it was a small way to show respect. The tribute started at 8 a.m. and ended at 9 p.m.