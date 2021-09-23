ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man will spend three years in prison for setting a fire in downtown St. Louis in summer of 2020.
Justin Cannamore is accused of setting a fire to a 7-Eleven in downtown St. Louis during last summer's civil unrest. He admitted not only to igniting the fire, but also spreading the flames with a bottle of lighter fluid.
Businesses and neighborhoods across the area continue cleaning up after rioters ransacked them overnight and one of the hardest hit was a 7-Eleven in downtown St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.