CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Chesterfield Police Department needs the public's help in finding William Murphy.
The 36-year-old is 225 lbs, 6'2" with black curly hair and hazel eyes.
Police said he lives in his parent's basement and was last seen on Thursday, March 7 at their house on Spring Gate Drive.
Police said he doesn't own a car, a phone or credit cards. Police also said he has no friends.
He has no known medical issues.
Call 911 or 6375373000 if you see William.
