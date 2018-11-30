ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis-area crossing guard is up for the title of “America’s Favorite Crossing Guard.”
Gary from River Bend Elementary is in the running for the title. In addition to being the crossing guard at the school, he is also the custodian.
“Gary goes out of his way to ensure community members feel cared for,” reads part of his nomination.
Gary is currently about 7,000 votes behind first place.
Click here to vote for Gary.
