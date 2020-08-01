ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rides N’ School Supplies rolled into St. Louis again Saturday.
The event is put on by Derrick Walker after his love for cars and motorcycles transformed into motivating the youth in his North City community.
At first, Walker says the pandemic made him not want to have it this year, then he quickly realized now more than ever more families are without.
[Read: St. Louis man's love of cars being used to inspire kids]
Walker expected to have more than 250 of the coolest cars and motorcycles that pulled in the parking lot of O’Fallon Park YMCA between noon and 4 p.m. His whole goal is to give kids a look at what kids can have if they apply themselves and work hard in school.
News 4 was there as hundreds of backpacks full of supplies were being dropped off for the kids who live near there. Walker says access and resources are not always readily available to kids in certain urban neighborhoods.
“For me, I didn’t see things like this growing up in the northside of St. Louis,” said Walker. “So we want to bring this to the kids, bring them something fresh, something new . also bring them something motivational. we have these cars out here. at an early age for me, shiny cars was my first tangible goal. and once I realized that… I realized I can get anything.”
This will be another full community event again this year – partnering with the Korey Johnson Foundation, city leaders and other organizations.
In 2019 Rides N’ School Supplies gave more than a $1,000 to a teacher and student. This year Walker plans to double that amount.
This year it was be more of a drive-up event because of COVID-19, but the same energy and motivation behind it will still be strong, Walker says.
If you’re a car enthusiast or would like to help donate click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.