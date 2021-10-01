ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local man is making sure St. Louis Public School students have what they need to learn.
On Friday, Rickey Whittington with the R. Whittington Foundation gave out backpacks full of supplies, clean socks and underwear to students at Shaw Elementary School.
He says he sees himself in the children he helps.
"How are you supposed to learn when you don't come to school without the basic things that you need.? A pair of socks, a pair of clean under garments, or a clean t-shirt, so when I heard about it, it touched my heart because I was that kid 40 years ago,” said Whittington.
His foundation is donating supplies to six thousand local kids.
