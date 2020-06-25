ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man celebrated his 99th birthday after beating COVID-19.
Burnest Orr was admitted to Missouri Baptist Hospital after being diagnosed with the coronavirus on April 14. The nurse who cared for him described Orr as having a “bright, bright spirit.”
“The first moment I walked in the room, despite him not feeling well, he had a big smile on his face, it was so warm,” Erin Bingham recalled. “He greeted me, even though I was looking like a spaceman, and I was nervous because of the situation, but he made me feel comfortable.”
Orr fought the virus for three weeks. He also had to battle double pneumonia and congestive heart failure.
“Oh, I don’t wish that on anybody,” he said. “I was sick…I really was sick.”
Orr told News 4 the hospital staff was wonderful and helped him to beat COVID-19.
The day after he was discharged from the hospital, Orr turned 99 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.