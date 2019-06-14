ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local man lost his loved ones to illnesses now he’s doing his part to create a world without cancer.
George Rugg hadn’t been on a bike in 25 years but when his wife Karen was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer he fought back from the seat of his bike by riding for Pedal the Cause.
“What the doctors did here is something that can only be done in a world class facility,” the 73-year-old said.
Karen lost her battle in 2012 but her husband continues to ride to raise money for research and treatment like she received at Siteman Cancer Center. In fact, 2019 will mark George’s 9th year riding for Pedal the Cause, having raised more than $43,000.
“There’s not a better place where your money can grow and do good things than Pedal the Cause, 100 percent of the money goes to treatment and research, and I can’t think of another organization that does anything like that,” he said.
George rides in memory of Karen, his dad, who also died of cancer, and for anyone else who donates.
“I will tell a person, ‘you give me the person’s name and whether it’s in memory or in honor of and I will carry their name in an envelope in my jersey when I’m riding,” said George.
Pedal the Cause will take place Sept. 28 and 29.
Click here to donate to Pedal the Cause or for more information about the event.
