ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Three local malls are extending their hours this weekend for the tax-free holiday, which means Missouri state sales tax will not be charged.
Mid Rivers Mall, South County Center, and West County Center will be open longer on Friday and Saturday for shoppers. Those malls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Normal hours will resume on Sunday.
Tax-free items include clothing, personal computers, and school supplies.
Even though state sales tax is not being charged, local sales tax will still be collected in St. Charles County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.