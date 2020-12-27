ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dozens of long-term care facilities across the St. Louis area are preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine sometime this week.
Michele Mahoney, from Arnold, said it’s been a painful 10 months having limited contact with her mother, Catherine, who suffers from dementia. The 83-year-old lives at Delmar Gardens South in the memory care unit. Until recently, Mahoney said she wasn’t able to visit her mom in-person. She said visits now are socially distant and only last a short time.
“You sit at the end, and they call her and she sits at the other end,” Mahoney said. “We can’t touch and she wants to hold you or touch you and you cannot. You sit and you talk and you only get 20 minutes.”
Delmar Gardens said its staff and residents at their Delmar Gardens on the Green in Chesterfield and their O’Fallon, Missouri locations will have access to the vaccine starting Tuesday. According to the corporate office, the company is partnering with CVS, Walgreens and Corum Health Services to give residents and staff at all eight of its St. Louis area locations by the end of next week. Delmar Gardens said residents at its location on Butler Hill Rd. in South County should have access on January 6.
“It’s hard, sometimes I want to just run over and grab her when they’re not watching but I know I can’t because God forbid, but we’ve been waiting for the shots, I’ve been waiting for the shots for myself,” Mahoney said.
CVS released a statement last week, confirming its team will start administering the vaccine at nearly 600 long-term care facilities in Missouri starting Monday. Under the agreement, the company said up to 100,000 Missourians will hopefully get the vaccine. Mahoney said the vaccine will bring her one step closer to finally being able to hug her mom again.
“It’s going to be exciting, emotional probably, I’m just going to hold her and I know she wants to hold me so I think we’re just going to stand there and hug each other, it’s going to be great,” Mahoney said.
According to St. Louis County's health department, a total of 3,762 residents of care facilities have contracted the virus as of Dec. 3 and 593 of them have died. This is a case-fatality rate of 15.8%.
