ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Staring Tuesday, regional leaders will begin holding weekly meetings to discuss plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
At 10 a.m., St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann, and St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern will host their first public policy briefing.
The leaders are expected to discuss details about their responses to the coronavirus as the number of cases continue to climb.
READ: Missouri passes 1,000 COVID cases Monday; Illinois passes 5,000
Last week, the St. Louis Regional Chamber launched the Business Resilience Webinar series to give up-to-date information and to discuss the next steps to take to combat the outbreak.
