ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Leaders across the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County are coming together for one common goal-- a call to end veteran homelessness by the end of 2019.
The new collaborative effort between Mayor Lyda Krewson, County Executive Steve Stenger and the St. Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness plans to help veterans by Veterans Day.
In 2018, it was estimated there are more than 600 homeless vets living in Missouri. The numbers of local homeless veteran have gone down in the area since 2016. Numbers in 2018 show 152 homeless vets in St. Louis.
With this unified commitment, leaders hope to make sure homelessness is rare, beginning with vets. So far, three states and 66 communities across the country implemented have the efforts.
In Kansas City, dozens of tiny homes are being built for veterans.
News 4 searched and found out the VA previously outlined a goal to end homelessness by 2015.
Leaders will be hold a press conference at Soldiers Memorial in Downtown St. Louis at 10 a.m. to unveil these new plans.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
