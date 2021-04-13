ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police (SLMPD) say the Speedie Gas station in the Baden neighborhood is a hub for drug and criminal activity.

It’s also the starting point for Monday’s high speed chase that ended in a fiery deadly crash, four miles away near Broadway and Taylor. SLMPD says their officers were patrolling the area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle at the Gas station.

“They just simply spotted something that was suspicious, and pursued it,” said Rosemary Ray.

Ray, who lives a block away from the gas station, knows about the criminal activity associated with this area. Last year, News 4 reported on her home being riddled with bullets after a nearby shooting. She says since then, police have stepped up patrols.

Woman fed up with gunfire hitting her Baden neighborhood home Seven bullet holes are painted across Rosemary Ray's Baden neighborhood home on North Broadway.

“There is always policemen around now, but they were not at first,” Ray said.

Ward 3 Alderman Bandon Bosley has had success in getting the nearby convenience store on Grand shut down when it became a nuisance.

“People got shot, there was a kid who got shot,” Bosley said.

He says residents need to report these problem properties to their Neighborhood Improvement Specialist. News 4 found there are roughly more than 1,600 properties that are deemed nuisance places across the city. Bosley says a business must have at least three complaints made against them before the city’s Problem Property Unit investigates.

If a property doesn’t make changes after they are notified, they can be summoned, fined $500, or face having their property shut down for a year. News 4 is looking to see if the Speedie Gas Station has been summoned in the past. News 4 found within the last month, police have responded 36 times related to disturbances, larceny, shots fired, and suspicious persons.

News 4 reached out to management of that gas station, but have not heard back. City leaders say if you have a problem property in your neighborhood to report it to your Neighborhood Improvement Specialist, who will investigate.

For more information click here.