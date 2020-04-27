ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 200 faith leaders heard from local leaders Monday, wanting to know when they will be able to open their churches, synagogues and other houses of worships.
After a prayer on a massive Zoom call, the clergy members, many of them African Americans, had serious questions for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
They were told they won’t be able to open their doors for at least a few more weeks.
“Maybe that’s disappointing to a lot of you, but it really is for your health and the health of your parishioners,” said Mayor Krewson.
“We have to be very cautious about how we ease social distancing, measures, which is of course is a dramatic issue for faith leaders, its very frustrating."
Also on the minds of clergy: how to help disadvantaged communities get tests.
“As those come in, we will certainly distribute them where they are needed the most and we know and understand that’s the African American community that has limited access to healthcare,” said County Executive Page.
The clergy members also wanted to how to help minority businesses.
“We are very interested in making sure we support our small businesses and our small minority businesses, who we know are always under more stress and duress financially and closer to the edge than other businesses,” said Krewson.
The say the clergy are key to keeping the messages going.
Page and Krewson told the clergy members to expect a second wave of the disease, which means continuing to limit gathering of more than 10 people.
Some of the faith leaders said they want to get back together, of course, but they also say their communities are supporting each other, during the crisis.
