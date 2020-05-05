ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Getting the green light to reopen.
Most of Missouri counties are back open under the governor's plan except for St. Louis City and St. Louis County.
By the end of this both leaders said they should have plans to reopen with a target date of mid-May.
Mayor Lyda Krewson will be talking to Kansas City’s mayor Tuesday to discuss when and how to open the two largest cities in the state.
Out west, Kansas City has a 10-10-10 idea which would limit customers to 10 percent of the building capacity inside or a maximum10 people. Whichever number is greater depending on the size of the business.
The last "10" is for people staying inside a place of business for more than 10 minutes. Businesses will be required to take down contact information for those customers and keep it on file for 30 days. This idea will help the city with contact tracing.
Religious gatherings like weddings, church services and funerals can resume with 10 people inside a location.
Locally St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says he’s not ready to set a specific date but admits our areas is trending in the right direction. Mayor Krewson is pleading for your patience.
Dr. Alex Garza of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said before we should have PPE and safety precautions in place before reopening.
” What you want to see is a downward trajectory over a period of time, most people say around 14 days, because that's two viral replication cycles,” he said. “And so, if that holds true that puts us around mid-May. For them, timeline, but you also want to have those other things like testing, contact tracing [and] all those other things in place that you know everybody's working really hard to get to get up and running.”
Even when the metro reopens, some businesses said they will be operating on their own timeline.
