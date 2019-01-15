ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two of St. Louis' top leaders have a clear message for an agency that manages millions of tax dollars: "stop shredding documents."

This comes after News 4 Investigates reported on whistleblowers saying critical information is being covered up.

Since News 4’s initial stories earlier this month brought forward allegations of financial mismanagement at the agency, federal agents and a number of other entities are now investigating.

But whistleblowers have worried that documents won't be there for investigators to find.

“We don't want to be shredding anything, I told them don't even shred your grocery list,” said St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson

On Tuesday, Krewson met with employees of SLATE, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment.

Numerous whistleblowers have told News 4 they're concerned about treatment of employees, financial management and other issues.

'It's a lie;' Whistleblowers call for investigation of city agency amid claims of mismanagement of millions in taxpayer money Dozens of current and former employees at SLATE claim the agency, which manages $10 million in taxpayer money, is terribly mismanaged and are calling for a top-down review.

Recently, some even said they worry about documents being destroyed.

“There has been a whole lot of shredding of paper since your story aired. We don't know what's being shredded but the shredders are going into overtime,” said a whistleblower

"You certainly would not want to have any perception of obstruction of justice,” said President of the Board of Aldermen Lewis Reed.

Tuesday, Reed called for all shredders to be removed from SLATE.

"I think it's vital as a city that we do that. Transparency is a key issue and certainly if indeed when the investigators continue, if documents have been shredded and employees have been directed to do that, then that creates another problem,” he said.

The decision to remove equipment from any city agency would be up to the Facilities Department, which reports to the mayor.

Monday, News 4 also reported that Dr. Alice Prince, head of SLATE, had been suspended in her previous role at the agency.

Krewson said she was not aware of that before appointing Prince to the top spot.

“Would you have wanted to know that ahead of time?” Investigative Reporter Lauren Trager asked.

“Any time you are hiring someone, you want to know everything, so of course you would want to know that,” Krewson said.

In all, despite whistleblowers' concerns, Krewson says she has confidence in Dr. Prince's leadership.

“I think Dr. Prince has done a lot of good things at SLATE and brought new energy, going door-to-door to find jobs, so yes,” Krewson said.

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE FRANKS RESPONDS

For the first time since News 4’s investigation broke, Missouri State Sen. Bruce Franks has responded directly to questions about his work as a youth mentor for a subcontractor of SLATE.

News 4 compared his timesheets to archive video, as well as his and other people's social media accounts. News 4 found close to 30 instances in seven months that raised questions.

Tuesday, News 4 talked with him outside of a courtroom. He was there for a bankruptcy meeting.

He declined go on camera but said he worked the correct number of hours on the days he submitted timesheets.

Franks said some of the exact hours on the timesheets may have been off. He also said he would be doing a sit-down interview soon.

FRANKS’ BANKRUPCY

He and his attorney amended his bankruptcy filing to reflect $800 in income he got from that youth mentor job that he had left out of his bankruptcy case.

You can watch all of Lauren’s investigations she's done so far on the KMOV News app.