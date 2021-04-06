Justice Center

The St. Louis City Justice Center during reports of a disturbance Tuesday.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Missouri State Representative Rasheen Aldridge and 14 St. Louis residents filed a lawsuit to appoint an independent oversight board for the city’s corrections facilities.

The petitioners, which consist of local medical professionals, attorneys, community leaders, and a former resident of St. Louis City corrections facilities, filed a lawsuit days after the latest uprising at the St. Louis City Justice Center (CJC).  Detainees busted out the building’s windows and began throwing items out the third-floor window Sunday. Video captured several items being set on fire as a crowd gathered outside of the streets on South Tucker Boulevard. According to commissioner of corrections, Dale Glass, detainees appear to have compromised cell locks as they did during the previous unrest in February.

The lawsuit alleges each county in Missouri has the authority to appoint a civilian Board of Visitors to regularly inspect the jail facilities, ensure detainees are treated humanely, and report any findings to the court. Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a corrections task force will investigate the complaints from the detainees and investigate how it got out of control. On March 12, the task force concluded that “the most urgent priority is to create an independent Corrections Oversight Board” but the recommendation has not been implemented.

“A Board of Visitors would play a key role in ensuring proper and constitutional treatment of those in City custody,” the lawsuit read. “Several of the signatories to this petition have witnessed inhumane conditions or inadequate medical treatment in St. Louis City correctional institutions or have received reports of poor conditions from individuals housed in the City’s jails.”

Read the full text of the lawsuit below: 

