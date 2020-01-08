ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As tensions continue between the United States and Iran, the sentiment is echoed in Washington.
Lawmakers are at odds over President Trump's position, and Wednesday many spoke out to defend their stance.
On the Senate floor, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin called for action to ensure Congress plays a stronger role in overseeing acts of war.
"Our founding fathers were wise in making sure this awesome power does not rest with a king-like figure, but with Congress," Durbin said.
Wednesday, Trump assured the country Iran appears to be standing down.
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley praised the president's handling of the conflict, but stopped short of saying it's winding down.
"Some of that will depend on Iran," Hawley said. "But I think the president set exactly the right tone. It was strong, it was forceful, but it was measured."
On conservative radio, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt said if the United States doesn't retaliate for last night's missile attack, it's significant because it will force Iran to wonder what the United States might do next.
But it's what the Trump might do next that concerns Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.
"I wish this weren't true but my diaper-wearing 20-month-old daughter has better impulse control than this president," she said Wednesday.
However, Trump's Wednesday address to the country and international leaders was not combative. He said he wants Iran to have a future and the U.S. is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.
