Local lawmaker fights for transparency among Missouri prisons, as family questions inmate's death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's new hope for a north St. Louis County family fighting for transparency in their son's death. In November, we told you about Deilo Rogers. He died inside Farmington Correctional Facility in June 2021. Questions are still looming about how Rogers actually died.

Right now, inside Missouri prisons, there's little to no accountability. A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections (DOC) said whenever there's an incident like a fight among inmates or a death, the department investigates it themselves. Inmates, their families and now Missouri lawmakers are saying that's problematic.

"It's hurtful to lose a child, especially not knowing if someone did it to get away with it," Wanda Parker said.

Wanda Parker is Deilo Rogers' mother. She was told by prison staff her son had overdosed on fentanyl and died this past summer while serving time in Farmington Prison. However, a second autopsy report done in St. Louis, shows his death was caused by asphyxia and assault.

"It was very disgusting to me because when something like that happens, especially a crime, I believe someone else needs to come in and investigate. There needs to be a police report, there needs to be pictures, videos, etc," Parker said.

Parker said that's what she asked for from DOC, but never got it. Neither did News 4 when we requested those same documents from DOC in November. Missouri State Representative Kimberly-Ann Collins (D-77) said the lack of accountability inside the department needs to end.

"I filed House Bill 1922 which would establish a DOC oversight committee which would give oversight in the state of Missouri for the Department of Correctional facilities, as well as probation and parole, as well as custody," Collins said.

Collins said the oversight committee would be made up of two different party members of both the state House and state Senate, a licensed physician, an attorney, a community member, a former inmate who's been free for seven or more years, and a criminology expert. For the last six months, Collins has been doing "prison pop-ups" across the state. She visits state correctional facilities unannounced to take a look at conditions, inmate complaints, and relationships inside those prisons. She said an oversight committee is what's needed to ensure DOC staff is being held accountable and inmates are being kept safe and having their grievances heard. Collins also has a personal connection of her own that's accompanying her on her mission of change.

"My father was incarcerated and serving a life sentence in Bonne Terre Correctional Facility. He ended up passing away in 2007, and from that I never really got closure as a little girl. So, I wanted to make sure families across Missouri, in the city of St. Louis, and in other cities, I wanted to make sure these families have closure," Collins said.

It's closure for families like Deilo Rogers' who are still searching for answers six months after his death.

"Until I take the last breath of my body, I will see what happened. And whoever did it, needs to pay for it. And I believe in my heart if another outside agent is in there, it will solve a lot of unknown issues," Parker said.

On Saturday, January 8th, Representative Collins is holding a virtual town hall to discuss the several criminal reform bills she's filing this upcoming legislative session.

