ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several St. Louis labor unions are stepping up to ensure St. Louisans struggling during the pandemic aren’t going hungry.
St. Louis Area Foodbank has seen a 46% increase in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has handed out 40 million meals since March, going from serving about 3 million meals a month to more than 5 million every month.
"Just like COVID doesn't know a zip code or demographic or urban versus rural the need for our food is cutting across all lines. We're seeing it all across our service territory, which encompasses a wide array of communities and everyone is struggling,” said Meredith Knopp with St. Louis Area Foodbank.
As part of the drive, food can be dropped off to union volunteers on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at five different locations across the area. The St. Louis Labor and Building Trades Councils, along with area’s Labor Clubs, the United Way and the Greater St. Louis Boy Scout Council will then distribute the donated food to local food banks.
Below is a list of locations participating in the drive:
St. Louis Labor Council
3301 Hollenberg Dr.
Bridgeton, MO 63044
IBEW Local 1
2340 59th St
St. Louis, MO 63110
Laborers Local 110
4532 S Lindbergh
St. Louis, MO 63127
CWA Local 6300
2558 Grissom
St. Louis, MO 63146
Tri-County Labor Club
#10 Droste Square
(Behind bowling alley)
St Charles, MO 63301
