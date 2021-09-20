UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A special delivery was made Monday to kindergarten students in University City, Mo.
The non-profit "Sneakers with a Soul" provided all of the kids a free pair of Adidas sneakers at Barbara Jordan Elementary.
The organization gave away 160 pairs of shoes Monday, and has given away about 25,000 pairs of shoes over the past five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.