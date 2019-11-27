ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A group of 9-year-old boys are called "beasts on the gridiron," but they’re being tackled by money shortages.
Three-time winners of the St. Louis Junior Football League, BadBoyz is a team of 24 young boys who are ranked 13th in the nation.
“We just need help! The kids earn it, they play their butts off and it’s a great day for them to experience something a lot different than local play,” said head coach Anthony Thomas.
Thomas has been coaching young boys for more than 10 years, but has been the BadBoyz head coach for two years. He aims to inspire his players like his coaches did when he was younger.
The players are from all over the metro, with many of them from the inner city.
Thomas told News 4 the volunteer coaches work the players hard by teaching the beauty of commitment, dedication and teamwork.
“It’s definitely not easy,” said Thomas. “We’re inner city kids, majority and to give them the notoriety on the national stage, it costs.”
The team doesn’t have all the money they need to make it down to Florida for the national championship.
“Its not just this one tournament,” said offensive and defensive line coach Eric Ketzer. “To get that national exposure they had to play in three of four nationals tournaments so [players have] been coming to parents to get money to go to Ohio, Indiana and other places. At the end of the season, pocketbooks are tight, Christmas is upon us, but we don't want these kids to not get that recognition because they earned it.”
The team's held several fundraisers and has already raised about $2,000, but coaches said they need at least $5,000 more to drive to Florida. Nationals are December 11-15 in Fort Lauderdale.
Coaches have spent money out of their own pockets to try to get all the boys down to Florida.
If you’d like to help this team, click here.
