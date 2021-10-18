ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Calling all job seekers, The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment will hold a job fair to fill several positions.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., future applicants can head to the Wesley House Association at 4507 Lee Avenue for the hiring fair. Employers are looking to hire utility drivers, airport workers, refuse drivers and 911 dispatchers. Refuse workers will receive a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

Dispatcher shortage continues to plague 9-1-1 response in St. Louis City If you call 9-1-1 in St. Louis for a car fire, a structure fire, or even a murder, there's a good chance you'll hear: "You've reached the City of St. Louis. All operators are busy at this time."

Since August, city officials have discussed the struggle to fill dispatcher positions. In 2020 and into early 2021, 64% of calls were answered by dispatchers in the city within 10 seconds. A significant decline from 2018 numbers, when nearly 80% of calls were being answered within that same time span.

“Working for the City of St. Louis is a great opportunity to earn a good wage while serving the people of St. Louis,” said SLATE Director Fredrecka McGlown. “SLATE is ready to help residents connect with good-paying jobs in our city and prepare them with the skills they need to succeed.”

Interested candidates can email SLATE for resume and interview assistance at info@stlworks.com.