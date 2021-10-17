ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After 46 years in business, a St. Louis restaurant will permanently close its doors - because the owners can't find people to work.
The Balducci family said "it's very sad and emotional to let go, but when we cant find enough people to staff the operation, there's nothing more we can do."
The Maryland Heights restaurant featured Italian meals from old family recipes and a unique space. "Our goal was to make the place a little different for you to enjoy," the owners said in a statement.
