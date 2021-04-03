(KMOV.com) - Stephanie Pohlman, the owner of Stephanie Pohlman Designs, got her team together to create a dream bedroom for a local family hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The other designer on my team and I decided that we wanted to do something good and bring some positivity to this crazy year. We decided to do a giveaway, we wanted it to go to someone who is very deserving," Pohlman said. "So, we chose Bonnie and her husband Jack. Bonnie was a nurse practitioner and was working in the heat of the pandemic with COVID patients. Meanwhile, her husband was battling it in a different way, his father got COVID-19 and ended up passing away."
With volunteer help from a local contractor and painter, the Bonnie and Jack Gregg's bedroom got a new coat of paint, new furniture and lighting, and a new accent wall completed in just a few days.
"We wanted to give them a sanctuary to hit the reset button and have an oasis," said Pohlman.
Pohlman focused on the little details like adding a picture of the lyrics from a song played at Jack's father's funeral.
"I didn't know what to expect, but it definitely exceeds my expectations, not only how nice it is, but the personal touches are super cool," Jack said.
"I know that there were so many deserving people who entered for this," Bonnie said. "I know that if you worked in healthcare or not, it was just a tough year for everybody and we feel really lucky."
Pohlman added some life to the room by including plants donated by LoKey Designs.
"I don't think I could do enough to show her our appreciation," Pohlman said. "Especially anyone who has been working with COVID patients, it's been such a tough year and I don't think there's any way we can show enough gratitude, but this is just one small way we can do it for them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.