ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – While many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, a local infectious disease expert told News 4 precautions should still be taken this holiday season.
“You know right now we’re in a situation that there’s still high levels of COVID transmission in the community,” said Dr. Steven Lawrence, Washington University infectious disease physician at BJC HealthCare. “There’s certainly been some talk about reductions in transmission across the country but we actually are still at a high level in St. Louis and over the last week we’ve seen a bit of an increase. So, I think it’s important to remember that there still is a lot of COVID that’s out there.”
Dr. Lawrence told News 4 try to have your Thanksgiving meal outdoors, if possible, to prevent the spread of COVID. He also advises masking when not eating.
