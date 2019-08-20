ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --"Be Cool Weekend" at the Baked Bear, an ice cream shop in The Loop, raised $7,000 for Cool Down St. Louis.

Over the weekend, if a customer purchased any ice cream sandwich, cone, or scoop of ice cream, the shop donated $2 to Cool Down St. Louis to help area residents in need. 

Tuesday morning, Cool Down St. Louis said almost 2,500 ice cream confections were sold at the shop over the weekend, which raised $7,000 for the organization.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.