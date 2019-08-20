ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --"Be Cool Weekend" at the Baked Bear, an ice cream shop in The Loop, raised $7,000 for Cool Down St. Louis.
Over the weekend, if a customer purchased any ice cream sandwich, cone, or scoop of ice cream, the shop donated $2 to Cool Down St. Louis to help area residents in need.
The weekend will be hot. Board member Steve Lemley, #TheBakedBear in the Loop sponsors a Cool Down Weekend w/$2 on each ice cream sandwich or cone sold helping a neighbor in need. You can also give extra dough in their waffle cone canisters. Aug. 16-18!https://t.co/IlyHtyFL3O pic.twitter.com/iGsjSiBm2F— Cooldownstlouis.org (@CoolDownStlouis) August 13, 2019
Tuesday morning, Cool Down St. Louis said almost 2,500 ice cream confections were sold at the shop over the weekend, which raised $7,000 for the organization.
