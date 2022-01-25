Local hotel wants to help you pamper your pooch

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local hotel has a special overnight package to help you pamper your pooch.
The “Doggy Date Night” at the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton is the perfect way to spoil your four-legged friend on Feb. 5. The one-night only package includes a Yappy Hour and a caricature drawing of you and your dog. A portion of the Yappy Hour proceeds that night will be donated to the APA of St. Louis.
“We are certainly a pet-friendly hotel, but for us, it goes further than just those words,” says General Manager Andrew Hargis. “We like to say that we are pet-enthusiastic because we pride ourselves in creating a welcoming environment for our guests and their canine companions.”
Reservations start at $299. Click here for more details.
