ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Several St. Louis-area hospital systems are going to team up to form the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The official announcement about the task force will be made at SLU High Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The task force is part of an effort by Mercy, SSM, BJC and St. Luke's to make sure they coordinating and prepared for COVID-19.
The group will also be working with local, state and federal officials, as well as health agencies.
The task force will be led by Dr. Alex Garza, the Chief Medical Officer at SSM. Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann are scheduled to be at the press conference.
