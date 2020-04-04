ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Several St. Louis-area hospital systems are going to team up to form the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
The task force is part of an effort by Mercy, SSM, BJC and St. Luke's to make sure they are coordinating and prepared for COVID-19. It has organized lines of effort to address critical needs around supplies, staffing space and medical care for the region.
The task force will be led by Dr. Alex Garza, the Chief Medical Officer at SSM. Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann attended the conference.
The group will also be working with local, state and federal officials, as well as health agencies.
“The next 10 days to two weeks are critical. A surge is coming,” Dr. Garza said. “Our hospitals are already working to save lives and doing heroic work. But what we do as individuals."
Dr. Garza says he wakes up every morning worried about securing PPE for healthcare workers. Admits there just isn’t enough, but says they’ve been “scouring the earth” looking. He also says the region hasn’t tested enough people, but points again to short supply. @KMOV— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) April 4, 2020
Mayor Lyda Krewson stressed local healthcare systems could be become overwhelmed if the public doesn't do their part.
“We must do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Our behavior is the only thing we have to slow the spread," she said. "... There is no shot, there is no pill, there is no medicine. It's just our behavior."
The pandemic task force predicts a peak of COVID-19 in the St. Louis Metropolitan area will take place in 2-3 weeks, but stressed that could change.
Dr. Garza said supply chains for personal protective equipment are severely strained, forcing many healthcare workers to reuse equipment in an effort to conserve.
"We literally scour the earth looking for personal protective equipment," he said. "When I say that, I am not kidding."
While orders have been placed, Garza said he worries everyday about securing the equipment for healthcare workers today and a month down the line.
Additionally, testing kits are limited, he said.
"We would love to have unlimited testing both from a clinical perspective and a surveillance perspective but the reality is we just don't have enough right now," he said.
Last month, President Donald Trump indicated every American who wanted a test would be able to secure one. Garza said currently, there are not enough tests for everyone in the St. Louis metro area that requests one.
Each of the four healthcare systems have their own supply chains, but Garza said if one were to become critically low, resources can be pooled.
