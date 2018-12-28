ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Doctors are warning about a spike of a respiratory virus makes children sick.
St. Louis Children’s Hospital says they’ve seen more than 100 cases of RSV just during the week of Christmas.
Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital says they have treated 51 cases in December.
For babies and children it causes cold-like symptoms but for some, the virus can lead to serious problems.
Symptoms of RSV typically start with a cough and runny nose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.