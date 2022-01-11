Local hospitals change masking requirements

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two local hospital systems have made changes to their masking requirements.
Mercy Hospital announced the shift away from cloth masks to medical grade masks on Tuesday. “In order to best protect our patients, co-workers and visitors from the highly contagious omicron variant, Mercy is shifting away from cloth masks and asking anyone entering its facilities to wear a medical grade or higher face mask. Masks will be provided to those who need them,” read part of the company’s statement to News 4.
BJC HealthCare also announced they would require employees and contractors in patient settings to wear medical grade masks. They are also strongly recommending visitors to wear them. Anyone without one will be provided one.
