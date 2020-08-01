ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis-area hospitals admitted their highest amount of patients in one day since early May, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Saturday.
The task force says 56 patients were admitted to hospitals in a single day, The data lags behind by two days.
According to the Task Force, that is highest number since May 2.
The Task Force also reported:
The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 245 to 246; the number of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 increased from 248 to 252; the number of patients who are believed to have COVID-19 increased from 106 to 115; the number of patients with COVID-19 in the ICU increased from 63 to 67 and the number of patients with COVID-19 on ventilators increased from 29 to 32.
The Task Force also says 42 patients with COVID-19 were discharged yesterday, bringing the total to 3,921.
The numbers come one day after St. Louis County brought back some restrictions on businesses and gatherings in an effort to limit the spread of the virus.
