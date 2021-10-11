TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Surgeries in the St. Louis area are at risk due to an ongoing blood shortage.
Missouri Baptist Medical Center said its blood supplies are dangerously low. The Red Cross says thousands of donations are needed in October to replenish supplies. The shortage is due to a slowdown in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hospitals are in desperate need for blood. The Red Cross said it's seeing about a 10% increase in the need for blood right now compared to the same time in 2019.
'It's frightening to look at the empty shelves in our blood bank and know that we may not be able to take care of the patients who need us," said Dr. Rhonda Cooke, the Laboratory Medical Director at Missouri Baptist.
To find a blood donation event near you, click here.
