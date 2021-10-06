ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local hospital is helping patients beyond their treatment.
SSM Health DePaul Hospital celebrated the opening of its food pantry in partnership with the St. Louis Area Food Bank on Wednesday. It will be there to help provide food to patients the hospital identifies as food insecure. Officials tell us it's about more than missing a meal.
"Twenty to 30 percent of the North County residents we serve are food insecure in some way," Rina Garrison said. She's the president of SSM Health DePaul Hospital. "We also know that 50 percent of health is driven by economic, social and environmental factors, so food security is a big driver in that."
The help goes beyond just their hospital stay as DePaul plans to connect patients with resources to help make sure they're family stays fed.
