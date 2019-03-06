ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Children’s Hospital now offers a unique service for children who have trouble walking; the first of its kind in the St. Louis area.
The new Motion Analysis Center at the hospital helps children with mobility problems, especially kids with cerebral palsy.
The center has state of the art technology that uses cameras with sensors and other equipment to precisely measure a child’s manner of walking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.