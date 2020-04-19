RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Sunday, the 100th patient with COVID-19 was released from St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond Heights.
Maurice Cooley, 58, is the 100th coronavirus patient to head home from the hospital in Richmond Heights. The St. Louis resident said it was not clear for a while if he would make it.
"It's been a ballgame, I didn't know if I was going to make it or not," he said.
But Cooley pulled through. He first came to the hospital on April 9, but his symptoms weren't serious enough for hospitalization. On April 16, he was rushed to the ER when he couldn't breath.
"My main thing with it was shortness of breath, when I coughed, I needed some oxygen or something, and then the muscles, I think from coughing, they were contracting and my muscles were sore and that made it even worse," he said.
New numbers released Sunday from the St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force show the number of hospitalizations at the St Louis area's four major hospitals is at 659, down from 683 from Saturday.
Currently, 36 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at St. Mary's. Several staff hospital employees have also contracted the virus.
Dr. Ankit Nahata says there are currently 10 patients on ventilators.
"Unfortunately we’ve had several deaths, people we could not save, but we’ve had several success stories as well. We’ve had patients who’ve been on the breathing machines for a couple of weeks who’ve turned around," said Nahata, an ICU doctor at St. Mary's.
He says watching patients like Cooley leave the hospital is the moral boost the staff needs.
"This has been very hard times for us and moments like this give us the push to go back out there keep doing what we're doing," the doctor said.
He said the nurses and doctors will keep working hard, especially as the peak in the St. Louis region isn't expected until later this week according to the task force.
"April 25 is when we expect to see the peak, so I think it is too early, when we have not even seen the peak, to talk about lifting stay at home orders."
