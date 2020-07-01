ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said the Hispanic community is being hit hard by COVID-19.
According to Dr. Page, the Hispanic community has the second highest rate of infections in St. Louis County, right behind Black residents. He said they are up to five times more likely to test positive for the coronavirus, but it is unknown why.
During a Wednesday morning news briefing Dr. Page said the increase in cases could be because members of the Hispanic community are more likely to work in service-related jobs. He also pointed to language barriers which prevents access to services, and that Hispanics live in close quarters with family members.
“Anyone who tests positive and is unable to isolate at home can work with their case investigator and may qualify to be in a hotel,” said Dr. Page. “So, you can be away from your family and avoid passing it on to close contact family members.”
Also, during the July 1 briefing, it was announced that the St. Louis County Health Department will be testing any and all residents for COVID-19 at no cost.
