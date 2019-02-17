NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A shooting and a crash in North county sent a high school football coach to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Police said McCluer South-Berkeley High School Coach Todd Shelton was driving on Airport Drive in Berkeley when he was hit by gunfire near Evergreen Road Sunday around 12:30 a.m.
The injuries caused him to crash his car into a light pole near Washington Road, right across from City Hall.
The shooting and crash left him injured and hospitalized. A woman who was driving with him was also injured due to the crash.
The impact of the crash caused the utility pole to shatter, and another car was damaged. Neighbors say power was out for part of the night.
St. Louis County detectives are handling the investigation.
There is no information on any suspects as of now.
