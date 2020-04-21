ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - You could call them “disease detectives,” local public health officials whose job it is to track down people who may have been exposed to COVID-19.
Many experts argue, along with widespread testing, contact tracing is the key to getting our lives back to normal.
“We will definitely need more help,” said Dr. Nhial Tutlam with the St. Louis County Public Health Department.
Dr. Tutlam has a a tough job, tracking down coronavirus. It’s similar to what they do for sexual transmitted diseases and other illnesses, but obviously is much more intense at the moment.
“It is hard. Originally before this happened, we were doing it on paper, but now we have moved to an electronic database,” said Dr. Tutlam.
The goal is to reach out to anyone who’s been in contact with a COVID-19 patient and then monitor them daily.
“We ask them about anyone they have come into contact with at least 48 hours prior to them becoming symptomatic, it might be coworkers, family and we have a list of all those people,” said Dr. Tutlam.
They can’t tell you who might have exposed you to the virus. They also won’t trace anyone who might have been at the same Costco, Target or McDonalds or gas station. You have to have been in direct contact with that person, without protection.
Even still, the staff, along with 83 volunteers, many from SLU and Washington University, are in contact with and monitoring thousands of people in St. Louis County right now.
Michele Welker, in charge of contact tracing at St. Louis City’s Department of Health says they, too, have added staff.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had challenges with people being really sick and can’t recount everywhere they have been or what contacts,” Welker said.
That’s why keeping a log or journal of where you’ve been and who you talked to might be helpful, but she says the best thing you can do is to stay home.
In St. Louis County they are looking to hire more full-time contact tracers. St Charles County is also adding staff.
The CDC is recommending local governments establish large cadres of contact tracers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.