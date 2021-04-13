ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Missouri and Illinois health departments joined at least six other local distributors that plan to swap out Johnson & Johnson vaccines for a different COVID-19 vaccine.

The swap comes after the CDC and FDA recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until it can investigate six cases of a rare type of blood clot that developed within two weeks of vaccination. All six of the recipients were women between the ages of 18 and 48.

Roughly 7 million people have been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning the six cases represent .00008 percent of all people who received it. However, in light of the recommendation, the Missouri Department of Health is pausing usage of the vaccine until further notice. Director of the Missouri Department of Health Randal Williams said they anticipate having more information to make future decisions on the overall distribution of the vaccine.

"[We] will continue to update citizens who have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine after the advisory committee meets at the federal level tomorrow.”

Local health leaders are reinforcing that despite these cases, the benefits of vaccines far outweigh the risks.

"Everything we do in life, including healthcare and vaccines, is always a balance between risk and benefit," said St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan. "This is not cause for people to have to hesitate to get the shots that are available to them, this is simply the regulatory agencies and the premier healthcare agencies intervening to make sure that we minimize the risk even further."

Out of 100,000 vaccines, the county has distributed less than 2,000 Johnson & Johnson shots.

Dr. Alex Garza, who leads the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, also pointed to the numbers, saying the chance of getting a blood clot from a COVID-19 vaccine is dramatically lower than developing a clot from COVID itself.

"There are many other things you do in regular life that have much higher probability for a poor outcome than this," he said. "So I would say keep an eye out for those signs and symptoms but understand that the risk as we know it right now is really, really low."

The St. Clair County Health Department, which was planning to give out 100 doses of the vaccine at a site on West Main Street in Belleville Tuesday, announced they would be giving out the Pfizer vaccine instead. The St. Louis County Health Department also said they would be switching over any scheduled Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Pfizer.

The Jefferson County Health Department also said they would pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They administered about 500 doses of the vaccine Monday with no serious adverse reactions reported.

News 4 reached out to CVS and Walgreens and were told both pharmacies would be “immediately implementing a pause in the use of the Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine per the recommendation from federal health agencies.”

Affinia Healthcare will be switching to the Moderna vaccine for future scheduled events. In the past 14 days, only 15 people were given the J&J vaccine. Those individuals will be contacted.

Anyone who recently received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine should monitor their symptoms. If someone develops a severe headache, abdominal pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the vaccine they should contact a health care provider.

Anyone who was scheduled to receive a vaccine but can no longer get one because of the latest developments, they can go to The Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis without an appointment to receive a Pfizer vaccine. The event runs daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.