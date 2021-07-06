ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Urban League and the St. Louis City Health Department will meet with more than 75 pastors Tuesday to push for more COVID-19 vaccinations.
Dr. Alex Garza and Dr. Frederick Echols with the health department will provide the latest information on the Delta variant and the urgency of addressing issues like vaccine hesitancy to prevent further outbreaks.
This is one of several attempts to educate communities about the vaccine and the emergence of the Delta variant.
The Urban League will roll out a new public education campaign that focuses on vaccine hesitancy in the African American community, a combined partnership with the CDC and National Action Network.
Again, a major way they hope to reach unvaccinated people is through churches.
The clergy briefing will begin at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium at 2125 Bissell.
