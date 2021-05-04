ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With summer break just weeks away, area health departments and schools are already making plans to vaccinated kids ages 12-15 once they are eligible. The FDA is expected to grant Pfizer emergency use authorization for kids 12-15-years-old by early next week.
Caleb Bonner, 12, said he’s anxious to hopefully get the vaccine and return to in-person classes in the fall.
“I think it will be a lot safer and a lot nicer once I have the vaccine because I’ll be able to go places,” Bonner said.
The St. Louis County Health Department said its ready to vaccinate a rush of adolescents. Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said the department needs not only FDA emergency use approval, but also approval from the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services.
“The state takes the lead in establishing a broad set of guidelines and those can include parental consent which is an important component of anything being administered to that age group,” Khan said.
The St. Louis County Health Department said it’s also likely parents will have to show proof of their child’s age, potentially through a learner’s permit or birth certificate.
St. Louis County is hoping to vaccinate adolescents at all of their locations within 24-36 hours of approval. At that point, parents can make an appointment for their child at stlcorona.com.
“We are adequately staffed and we have the ability to serve surge capacity as and when needed just as we did with the rush of the adult vaccination effort,” Khan said.
In St. Louis City, FEMA is also hoping to allow 12 to 15-year-olds to get a shot at The Dome’s walk-up clinic, 7 days a week until June 1. Pending state approval, every child must be accompanied by a parent and proof of age will be required.
Walgreens released the following statement on what it is doing to prepare to administer the vaccine to patients 12-15-years-old.
We will continue to follow federal, state and local guidance for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines at our pharmacies. We will share additional details as new populations become eligible to receive the vaccine.
The Medicine Shoppe in Affton is already coordinating with schools to host vaccine clinics for adolescent children. Lead Pharmacist Abigail Overby is working with local districts, like Lindbergh, Mehlville and Affton to plan future clinics.
The Medicine Shoppe’s Pevely location is coordinating with schools in Jefferson County. The St. Louis Public School District and the Rockwood School District said they don’t have any immediate clinics planned for the 12 to 15-year-old age group but are open to hosting events this summer.
Parents can also schedule appointments for kids once they’re eligible on the Medicine Shoppe’s website.
