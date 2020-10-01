ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Local health departments are releasing recommendations to help ensure a safe Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Louis County
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has created the following chart showing which events are considered low-risk activities and which are considered high-risk activities:
- GREEN (low-risk activities): Home decorating; pumpkin-carving at home; putting on a candy scavenger hunt on your property for family members; watching Halloween movies or playing online games virtually with friends; putting on virtual costume parties (award a prize for best costume!); hosting virtual family get-togethers; leaving individual portions of wrapped candy outside.
- YELLOW (activities with risk): Small group gatherings outdoors, with participants socially distanced and wearing masks; outdoor mazes, with socially distanced and masked participants (avoid screaming, as it can easily spread the coronavirus); drive-through trunk-or-treat events; leaving individual portions of candy on a porch or table outside for passers-by.
- RED (high-risk activities): any indoor gathering; large outdoor gatherings; traditional, door-to-door trick-or-treating; celebrating in restaurants or bars that don’t provide for sufficient social distancing; public haunted houses.
In addition, the department said large events, including block parties and haunted houses, must submit a safety plan to be approved prior to the event.
St. Charles County
In St. Charles County, health officials said they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to release the following lower risk trick-or-treating tips:
- Decorating neighborhood homes for the holiday and hosting a drive-by parade to view the decorations.
- Planning a photo scavenger hunt around the neighborhood, virtual costume contest or stay-in scary movie night with your family.
- Gathering with your immediate family or a small group of individuals that you know have successfully practiced social distancing and limiting the number of places your group visits.
- Wearing disposable or cloth masks at all times. Incorporate decorated face coverings into costumes, as traditional costume masks are not an appropriate substitute for protective face coverings.
- Giving pre-bagged treats that kids can pick up themselves on a socially distanced table in a driveway or yard, as opposed to handing out individual treats at the door.
- Washing hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer regularly when collecting or distributing treats.
- Hosting or attending outdoor activities with social distancing and mask wearing enforced, as opposed to crowded, poorly ventilated indoor events.
- Any individual who is sick, is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, is awaiting test results, or may have been exposed to the virus stays home and avoids contact with others.
Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health released guidelines Wednesday which encouraged people to maintain 6-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings while celebrating.
Haunted houses are not allowed in the Restore Illinois Phase 4 Guidelines, but open-air, one-way haunted forests or haunted walks where social distancing can be maintained with proper face coverings are permitted.
In addition, gatherings of more than 50 people or 50% or more of a building’s maximum occupancy are prohibited.
