ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The FDA could give Pfizer's COVID booster shot the green light for anyone 18 and older as early as Thursday. It's expected that the CDC Director would give final authorization possibly Friday.

Several local county health departments say they are ready with supply following approval. In St. Louis County, they say they have been ready for weeks and have infrastructure in place to handle demand.

The City of St. Louis Health Department told News 4 they are also prepared and have enough boosters. St. Charles County said after approval through the CDC, FDA and State of Missouri, they are ready to handle requests. They said they regularly order doses so they feel they have plenty for now.

Jefferson County Health Department staff are working with their Regional Implementation Team to make sure they have vaccine available to the public. Right now, they have Pfizer doses available in their offices, and are confident they have enough.

In Madison County, health officials explained they have been able to keep up with demand and said almost all of their pediatrician sites are booked. Due to demand, they are hosting an off-site clinic Thursday in Granite City at the Lincoln Place Community Center from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. They will have the Pfizer and Moderna doses, as well as the 5-to-11-year-old Pfizer doses.

This week, CDC officials said the rate of disease is lower for those who got boosters.

"We also have new data that looks at COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities from our national healthcare safety network," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director. "When we compare rates of COVID-19 disease, between those who are vaccinated with two doses, and those who have received a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower for those who received their booster shot. That demonstrates our boosters are working."

In St. Louis County, they are offering boosters at nearly all of their locations. You find locations on the Revive STL website. They are reminding people when getting a booster to bring along your vaccination card.