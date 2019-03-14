ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Just a week after the FDA advised customers that some of Claire's makeup products may be contaminated with asbestos, the St. Louis Health Department is warning consumers to stop using them.
Claire's initiated a voluntary recall Wednesday after samples of the following products tested positive for termolite asbestos:
Claire's Eye Shadows
Compact Powder
Contour Pallette
Claire's, which sells makeup, jewelry and accessories aimed at teens, tweens and kids, said that it has removed the three cosmetic items and any talc-based products from stores.
Asbestos becomes dangerous when particles or fibers enter the lungs or stomach. If swallowed or inhaled, tremolite asbestos can lead to lung damage and cancer, including mesothelioma, an aggressive and deadly form of cancer.
The company is offering a full refund for any customers.
For any questions about the products, you can call Claire's at 800-252-4737 from 9:30 a.m. - 7 p.m.
